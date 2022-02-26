The CA Intermediate results were declared on Saturday by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The results for the exams can be checked at the official websites of the institute, i.e. icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or at icai.nic.in.

The candidates can login at the ICAI official website and use their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers to check the results. Also, they can register on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org using their email id. The results will be notified through email.

The ICAI CA final and foundation results for the December 2021 exams have already been declared on February 10.

Here is how to check your result:

You can visit the official websites of the institution - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or at icai.nic.in.

On the homepage, Click on the result link

Login with the credentials

The CA Inter result will be displayed on the screen

You can download the result and keep a printout for future references

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.