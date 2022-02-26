1 min read.Updated: 26 Feb 2022, 02:50 PM ISTLivemint
The candidates can login at the ICAI official website and use their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers to check the results
The CA Intermediate results were declared on Saturday by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The results for the exams can be checked at the official websites of the institute, i.e. icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or at icai.nic.in.
