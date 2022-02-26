Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 declared: Here's how to check scoresheet

The ICAI CA final and foundation results for the December 2021 exams have already been declared on February 10.
1 min read . 02:50 PM IST Livemint

  • The candidates can login at the ICAI official website and use their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers to check the results

The CA Intermediate results were declared on Saturday by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The results for the exams can be checked at the official websites of the institute, i.e. icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or at icai.nic.in.

The candidates can login at the ICAI official website and use their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers to check the results. Also, they can register on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org using their email id. The results will be notified through email. 

The ICAI CA final and foundation results for the December 2021 exams have already been declared on February 10.

Here is how to check your result: 

  • You can visit the official websites of the institution - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or at icai.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, Click on the result link 
  • Login with the credentials
  • The CA Inter result will be displayed on the screen
  • You can download the result and keep a printout for future references

 

