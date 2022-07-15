ICAI CA result 2022: Final May result likely today on icaiexams.icai.org

Meanwhile, the ICAI has released the CA November exam 2022 schedule. The ICAI has released the exam dates for Inter and final course examinations. Candidates can check the date sheet through the official website of the ICAI on icai.org. As per the ICAI's official website, the Intermediate course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on November 2, 4, 6, and 9, 2022, and Group 2 will be conducted on November 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2022.