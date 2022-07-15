ICAI CA result 2022: Final May result likely today on icaiexams.icai.org

ICAI CA result 2022: Final May result likely today on icaiexams.icai.org1 min read . 09:25 AM IST
- ICAI CA final exam was held from May 14 to 29, 2022 at various exam centers across the country.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release ICAI CA's final May results on Friday. The CA exams, held in May, will be announced on the official website icai.nic.in.
ICAI CA Final may result 2022: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website icai.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA result 2022 link available on the home page
Step 3: Enter your log-in credentials
Step 4: Download the result and keep a hard copy of it.
Meanwhile, the ICAI has released the CA November exam 2022 schedule. The ICAI has released the exam dates for Inter and final course examinations. Candidates can check the date sheet through the official website of the ICAI on icai.org. As per the ICAI's official website, the Intermediate course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on November 2, 4, 6, and 9, 2022, and Group 2 will be conducted on November 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2022.
The final course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2022, and Group 2 will be conducted on November 10, 12, 14, and 16, 2022.
The international taxation- assessment test will be conducted on November 1 and 3, 2022 and the insurance and risk management technical examination for Modules 1 to 5 will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2022.
No examination is scheduled on 8th November 2022 (Tuesday) on account of Guru Nanak’s Birthday; being a compulsory (gazetted) central government holiday, read the notice.