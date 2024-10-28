Hello User
Business News/ Education / News/  ICAI CA results 2024: Foundation, Inter scores soon on THIS date; know link, how to download scorecard and more

ICAI CA results 2024: Foundation, Inter scores soon on THIS date; know link, how to download scorecard and more

Livemint

  • The ICAI is expected to announce the results of the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams held in September 2024.

ICAI CA results 2024: The ICAI is expected to announce the results of the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) are soon set to announce the results of the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams which were held in September 2024.

As per the official statement by the ICAI, the results are likely to be released on October 30 on the official website i.e. icai.org.

The statement by the ICAI stated, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2024 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 30th October 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number."

ICAI CA Inter Foundation exam dates

The foundation exams were held on September 13, 15, 18, 20 while intermediate exams for Group 1 was held on September 12, 14, 17 while Group 2 on September 19, 21, 23.

How to check ICAI CA Inter and Foundation scores

Open institute website i.e. icai.org

Open the activated result link for the CA Foundation, Inter course

Fill in your login credentials i.e. your registration no. along with roll number

Click on Submit

Your ICAI CA Inter/Foundation result will appear on the screen.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

