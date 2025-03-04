Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India announced results of CA aspirants who appeared in the the ICAI CA January 2025 examination.
Deepanshi Agarwal from Hyderabad secured first rank in the exam, followed by Thota Somanadh Seshadri Naidu from Vijaywada, and Sarthak Agrawal from Hathras, according to Moneycontrol. The official ICAI CA toppers list is yet to be released.
The results for both the Intermediate and Foundation course examinations are available on the official website at icai.nic.in.
An official notice released by the ICAI earlier stated, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in January 2025 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 4th March 2025 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in."
|AIR
|Name
|City
|Marks (out of 600)
|Percentage
|1
|Deepanshi Agarwal
|Hyderabad
|521
|86.3
|2
|Thota Somanadh Seshadri Naidu
|Vijaywada
|516
|86
|3
|Sarthak Agarwal
|Hathras
|515
|85.83
The official ICAI CA Inter exam's toppers' list is yet to be released on its official website. Chartered accountant aspirants who appeared for this year's CA examination can check their marks by visiting the official website of ICAI.
To check ICAI CA foundation results 2025, candidates are required to follow the below steps:
A total of 1,10,887 candidates appeared in the exam this year. Out of them only 21.52% cleared the exam.
