ICAI CA Results 2025 OUT: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India announced result on Tuesday. Deepanshi Agarwal from Hyderabad secured first rank in the exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India announced results of CA aspirants who appeared in the the ICAI CA January 2025 examination. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deepanshi Agarwal from Hyderabad secured first rank in the exam, followed by Thota Somanadh Seshadri Naidu from Vijaywada, and Sarthak Agrawal from Hathras, according to Moneycontrol. The official ICAI CA toppers list is yet to be released.

The results for both the Intermediate and Foundation course examinations are available on the official website at icai.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An official notice released by the ICAI earlier stated, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in January 2025 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 4th March 2025 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in."

ICAI CA Toppers January 2025 | Check List

AIR Name City Marks (out of 600) Percentage 1 Deepanshi Agarwal Hyderabad 521 86.3 2 Thota Somanadh Seshadri Naidu Vijaywada 516 86 3 Sarthak Agarwal Hathras 515 85.83

The official ICAI CA Inter exam's toppers' list is yet to be released on its official website. Chartered accountant aspirants who appeared for this year's CA examination can check their marks by visiting the official website of ICAI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICAI CA Foundation Results 2025: How to check marks? Step-by-step guide To check ICAI CA foundation results 2025, candidates are required to follow the below steps: