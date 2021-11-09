The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued detailed guidelines for the candidates appearing for the December 2021 CA examinations in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and asked them to fulfil the required guidelines during the period of CA examination.

ICAI will also implement adequate social distancing measures in the current scenario of Covid-19 to ensure the health and safety of the candidates. Adequate measures are being taken for the safety of all without compromising the high standards, sanctity and fairness in the conduct of the examination.

Guidelines for examination candidates (examinee/students):

Candidates are required to strictly adhere to the guidelines and process for Social Distancing and hygiene to ensure the safety and health of their own and fellow candidates.

1. Candidate to check reporting/entry time at Centre given in the Admit Card and to reach centre as per reporting time only to avoid any crowding at the centre at the time of entry and to maintain social distancing.

2. All candidates must ensure before reaching the examination centre that they do not have any symptom or suffering from COVID-19 disease.

3. Candidates need to maintain social distancing from each other at all the time.

4. The candidates must ensure to report at the Examination Hall not before 1.00 PM wearing face mask and carry with them exam-related items and documents. They may carry a transparent bottle of drinking water and 50/100 ML bottle of hand sanitizer and admit card. Candidates will not be allowed to carry their mobile phones, smart watch, other electronic gadgets, books & written materials and bags inside the examination halls.

5. At the entrance, the candidates shall be subject to thermal temperature scanning and sanitization of hands. Candidates and other functionaries having body temperature of more than the prescribed limit will not be allowed entry in the examination centre. However, their record will be maintained.

6. Candidates shall continue to wear face mask and shall remove the same only at the time of their personal identification and signing of the attendance register. In case of malfunctioning of their mask, candidate may contact the room invigilator who will provide mask to such candidates.

7. Candidates shall seek the permission of hall/room invigilators for use of washrooms and shall sanitize their hands-on coming out of the washroom with the sanitiser made available by the centre outside the washroom.

8. The candidates should bring their personal water bottles and keep the same on the bench(seat).

9. All candidates are advised to carry a small transparent bottle of hand sanitizer for their use within the examination hall/ room.

10. All candidates are advised to co-operate with the examination functionaries for adherence to the COVID 19 and other guidelines during conduct of examinations.

11. All candidates are advised to bring their own pen, pencil, scale, calculators, water bottle etc. as borrowing / lending / exchange of the same in the examination hall is strictly prohibited.

12. On completion of the examination, the candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised. 7

13. The gloves and masks should be disposed in a pedal push covered bin at the examination centre and outside the examination room/hall only.

14. Required distance will be maintained without crowding anywhere at all times.

15. Candidates shall make sure that they come to the centre well in time and do not clog the outside road if they are coming in their own vehicle which should be parked at appropriate places.

16. Keeping in view the general conditions; the candidates who have completed their paper in time will be allowed to exit Exam Centre from 4.00 PM onwards.

17. While the admit card will be printed online the candidates have to give consent to follow various guidelines issued by the Governmental authorities as also the ICAI. In case a candidate is minor; he/she must undertake that he/she is appearing in this examination with the consent and permission of his/her parents/guardian by way of filling up of format which candidate can get while printing of his/her Admit Card and submit/deposit the said undertaking/format, duly signed by his/her parents/guardian, at the room/hall of the Examination centre.

18. All candidates must ensure entry in the examination centre wearing mask all the time, however the centres are advised to keep stock of masks, sanitizers and water bottles to be provided to the candidates in case of need. 19. General Instructions related to CA Examinations must be adhered to by the candidate.

