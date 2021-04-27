As novel coronavirus cases rise in the country, the Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) on Tuesday announced that it is postponing the final and intermediate C examinations, which were scheduled to commence from 21 May.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of welfare & well - being of students and to mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to postpone the Final and Intermediate Chartered Accountants Examinations which are scheduled to commence from 21st (Final) / 22nd (Intermediate) May, 2021 across the globe," ICAI's notification stated.

It also said that situation of pandemic will be reviewed and fresh dates will be intimated to students. "While doing so, a notice of at least 25 days will be given before the start of the examinations," it said.

Earlier, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had said that candidates who qualify for the Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS) or Cost and Works Accountant (ICWA) exams will now be treated equivalent to postgraduate degree holders.

"The UGC had received requests from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, to consider the qualification being awarded by them -- CA, CS and ICWA, equivalent to post-graduation degrees," the UGC said in an official order.

"To consider this, a committee was constituted by the UGC. The commission considered recommendation of the expert committee and resolved that CA, CS and ICWA qualification be considered equivalent to PG degrees," it added.





