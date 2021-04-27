ICAI postpones final and intermediate CA exams amid Covid-19 surge

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of welfare & well - being of students and to mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to postpone the Final and Intermediate Chartered Accountants Examinations which are scheduled to commence from 21st (Final) / 22nd (Intermediate) May, 2021 across the globe," ICAI's notification stated.

