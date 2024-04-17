ICAI releases CA Inter exam admit cards for May 2024 exams on eservices.icai.org. Here's how to download hall ticket
ICAI CA Inter exam admit card: The exams are scheduled to begin on May 2 and candidates who are looking forward to attempting the exam can download the admit cards from the website eservices.icai.org.
ICAI CA Inter exam admit card: Institute for Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations. Candidates who signed up for the examination should visit the official website to download the admit card.