ICAI CA Inter exam admit card: Institute for Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations. Candidates who signed up for the examination should visit the official website to download the admit card. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The exams are scheduled to begin on May 2 and candidates who are looking forward to attempting the exam can download the admit cards from the website eservices.icai.org.

The ICAI CA Inter exam for group 1 is scheduled for May 3, 5 and 9, while group 2 exams will be on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CA Final group 1 exams will be held on May 2, 4 and 8, and group 2 exams will be on May 10, 14 and 16.

The International Taxation -Assessment Test will be held on May 14 and 16, 2024.

The CA intermediate exam features eight subjects across two groups, which include Accounting, Corporate and Other Laws, Cost and Management Accounting, Taxation in Group 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Advanced Accounting, Auditing and Assurance, Enterprise Information Systems and Strategic Management, Financial Management, and Economics for Finance in Group 2.

On the other hand, the CA final exam which also has two groups includes Financial Reporting, Strategic Financial Management, Advanced Auditing and Professional Ethics, and Corporate and Economic Laws in Group 1

Group 2 includes examination on Strategic Cost Management and Performance Evaluation, Electives [(A) Risk Management(B) Financial Services and Capital Market(C) International Taxation(D) Economic Laws(E) Global Financial Reporting Standards(F) Multidisciplinary Case Study], Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation, and Indirect Tax Laws (Part I: Goods and Service Tax Part II: Customs and FTP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICAI CA Inter exam admit card: Steps to download admit cards -Visit the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org.

-Click on the ICAI admit card 2024 link for the Inter or Final examination on the homepage

-A new page will open where candidates need to furnish the login details {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

-Check the details on the admit card and download the page

-Keep a hard copy of the same for future purposes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!