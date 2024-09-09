ICAI reopens application window for CA Final and PQC exams for 2 days at icai.org. Details here

The ICAI has announced the reopening of the online application process for the Chartered Accountants Final and Post Qualification Course (PQC) exams, including the Insurance and Risk Management Technical Exam and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT). 

Published9 Sep 2024, 11:03 PM IST
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the reopening of the online application process for the Chartered Accountants Final and Post Qualification Course (PQC) exams, including the Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and the International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT).

The applicantscan access the exam application link on the ICAI’s official website — icai.org.

The ICAI notification said students can submit the examination application form with a late fee of 600 from Wednesday, September 11 at 11 am to Thursday, September 12 at 11.59 pm. The notification further said that the drive is a one-time measure and as a special case only.

“The ICAI has revised its exam schedule for the Intermediate and Foundation exams, which will now be held three times a year instead of the previous two. This change has led to a reduction in the online application period from 28 to 17 days for the September 2024 exams. The adjustment is intended to ensure timely organization of various exam-related processes, such as finalizing exam centers, evaluating answer sheets, and announcing results promptly. The same shortened application window applies to the Final and PQC exams scheduled for November 2024,” the notification read.

The students must note that this timeline of 17 days for filling of online examination application form will be applicable for all forthcoming Chartered Accountants examinations and it is expected from the students to strictly adhere to the timelines of filling of examination application form.

The ICAI had previously notified prospective candidates of the upcoming changes on July 18, 2024, to give them ample time to prepare and submit their applications. Moving forward, the 17-day application window will be applicable to all ICAI examinations, and students are advised to adhere to this timeline when submitting their forms.

 

 

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 11:03 PM IST
