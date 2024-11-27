ICAI reschedules CA Foundation Exam January 2025: Check new date and other details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled one of the Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation exams, which will be held in January 2025.

As per the official notification, the exam has been rescheduled in view of Makar Sankranti/Bihu/Pongal festivals across the country. It added that the CA Foundation exam to be held on 14th January 2025 stands rescheduled to 16th January 2025.

CA Foundation January 2025 exam revised dates

After the rescheduled exam date, the complete schedule will be held as 12th, 16th, 18th & 20th January 2025.

The notification further stated, “There will be no change in the schedule of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination to be held in January 2025.”

“It may further be noted that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule mentioned above, being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Authority.”

 

Mock Test Papers Series – I & Series II for Students appearing in CA Foundation exams

The Mock Test Paper Series – I & Series II will be conducted in physical/virtual mode(s).

Series I

20.12.2024 - Paper-1: Accounting - 10.30 AM – 1.30 PM

21.12.2024 - Paper-2: Business Law - 10.30 AM – 1.30 PM

23.12.2024 - Paper-3: Quantitative Aptitude - 10.30 am-12.30 pm

24.12.2024 - Paper-4: Business Economics - 10.30 am-12.30 pm

Series II

31.12.2024 - Paper-1: Accounting - 10.30 AM – 1.30 PM

02.01.2025 - Paper-2: Business Law - 10.30 AM – 1.30 PM

03.01.2025 - Paper-3: Quantitative Aptitude - 10.30 am-12.30 pm

04.01.2025 Paper-4: Business Economics - 10.30 am-12.30 pm

Earlier in October 2024, ICAI announced the results of the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams which were held in September 2024 on the official website i.e. icai.nic.in. Sepaking of the results, 19.67% candidates cleared CA foundation exams while the pass percentage of CA Inter was 15.17 per cent for Group 1 and 15.99 per cent for Group 2.

