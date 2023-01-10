ICAI Results 2022: CA Final, Inter November results out, how to check, other details, links here1 min read . 10:19 AM IST
- The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are declared on 10 January
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday announced the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate examination. Candidates who have appeared in these exams can now check ICAI CA Inter and Final results 2022 on icai.org and icai.nic.in. These exams were held in the month of November last year.
“The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number," according to the official notification.
Direct Link: ICAI CA Final November result 2022
Candidates need to visit the websites of ICAI – icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.
Here on the home page go to the link for CA Final Result.
Candidates need to log in with the required credentials which includes the roll number, registration number, pin number.
Download and save the Chartered Accountant Exam 2022 Result and Final Score Card.
Candidates can also take a printout of the final scorecard for future reference.
