The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the application forms for admissions to the undergraduate, post graduate and doctoral degree programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (lCAR) for the academic session 2022-23.

Applicants can submit their online application form by logging on to the official website https://icar.nta.nic.in/

The last date of the submission of the online application form is August 19, 2022 by 5 pm.

Application fees can be either be paid via a debit card or a credit card or net banking or UPI.

Applicants can make corrections in their application form between August 21 to August 23.

Follow these steps to apply:

1) Log on to the official website icar.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the "Registration For ICAR AIEEA 2022" link on the homepage

3) Click on the ‘new registration’ tab.

4) Register yourself by filling the details asked for

5) After filling the online application, an application number will be generated, use it to complete the AIEEA application form

6) Upload the scanned documents

7) Pay the online application fee

8) Submit the ICAR AIEEA application

While the dates of the exam are yet to be announced by the NTA, it will be a computer based test, objective type, comprising multiple choice questions. The exam will last for 150 minutes for AIEEA (UG), and 120 minutes for AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D).

Applicants can check the information bulletin hosted on the website of NTA for information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centres, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying.

candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in in case of any queries or clarifications.

Meanwhile, the NTA has also opened the online application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions (CUET PG) 2022. Candidates can edit their forms till July 22 by visiting the website cuet.nta.nic.in.