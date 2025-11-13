ICSE and ISC 2026 Board exams timetable released – Check the complete schedule

ICSE and ISC 2026 Board exams: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially published the timetable for the 2026 academic board examinations for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC). The schedule marks an earlier start compared to last year, providing a clear preparation timeline for students.

Advertisement

The exam schedule was released on the official website cisce.org.

Key Exam Dates The Class 12 (ISC) examinations are scheduled to commence on 12 February, followed closely by the Class 10 (ICSE) examinations, which will start on 17 February.

Around 2.6 lakh students are expected to appear in the ICSE examinations, and around 1.5 lakh students in the ISC examinations.

The schedule encompasses over 75 subjects for the ICSE and 50 subjects for the ISC, providing schools and students with ample time to plan their revision, mock exams and overall preparation.

ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Schedule The ICSE Class 10 board exams will start on 17 February 2026 and conclude on 30 March 2026.

Advertisement

Tuesday, 17 February - 11:00 AM - English Language – Paper 1

Friday, 20 February - 11:00 AM - Literature in English – Paper 2

Saturday, 21 February - 9:00 AM - Art – Paper 1 (Still Life)

Monday, 23 February - 11:00 AM - Group III Elective-Section B (Robotics, Data Entry, Dietetic Aide, etc.)

Thursday, 26 February - 11:00 AM - Hindi

Friday, 27 February - 9:00 AM - Art – Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting)

Saturday, 28 February - 9:00 AM - Art – Paper 3 (Original Composition)

Monday, 2 March - 11:00 AM - Mathematics

Friday, 6 March - 11:00 AM - Languages (Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, etc.)

Saturday, 7 March - 9:00 AM - Art – Paper 4 (Applied Art)

Monday, 9 March - 11:00 AM - Physics – Science Paper 1

Wednesday, 11 March - 11:00 AM - Chemistry – Science Paper 2

Friday, 13 March - 11:00 AM - Biology – Science Paper 3

Monday, 16 March - 11:00 AM - History & Civics – Paper 1

Wednesday, 18 March - 11:00 AM - Geography – Paper 2

Monday, 23 March - 11:00 AM - Group III Elective-Section A (Music, Drama, Fashion Designing, etc.)

Wednesday, 25 March - 11:00 AM - Commercial Studies, French (Group II Elective)

Friday, 27 March - 11:00 AM - Economics (Group II Elective)

Monday, 30 March - 11:00 AM - Environmental Science (Group II Elective) Students are advised to arrive at their exam centres 30 minutes early and ensure they use the 15-minute reading time effectively before the writing period begins.

Advertisement

ISC Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Schedule The ISC exams will commence on 12 February 2026 and conclude on 6 April 2026.

Thursday, 12 February - Psychology

Friday, 13 February - English – Paper 1 (English Language)

Saturday, 14 February - Art – Paper 3 (Drawing/Painting of a Living Person)

Saturday, 14 February - Legal Studies

Monday, 16 February - English – Paper 2 (Literature in English)

Tuesday, 17 February - Home Science – Paper 1; Electricity & Electronics; Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing

Friday, 20 February - Accounts

Saturday, 21 February - Mass Media & Communication

Monday, 23 February - Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory)

Wednesday, 25 February - History

Friday, 27 February - Commerce

Saturday, 28 February - Art – Paper 1 (Drawing/Painting from Still Life)

Monday, 2 March - Environmental Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

Friday, 6 March - Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)

Saturday, 7 March - Fashion Designing – Paper 1 (Theory); Indian Music – Hindustani – Paper 1 (Theory)

Monday, 9 March - Mathematics

Wednesday, 11 March - Business Studies

Friday, 13 March - Languages – Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Khasi, Mizo, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Modern Armenian, Tibetan, Arabic, Sanskrit

Saturday, 14 March - Art – Paper 2 (Drawing/Painting from Nature)

Monday, 16 March - Physics – Paper 1 (Theory)

Wednesday, 18 March - Physical Education

Monday, 23 March - Economics; Biotechnology – Paper 1 (Theory)

Wednesday, 25 March - Sociology

Friday, 27 March - Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

Saturday, 28 March - Art – Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)

Monday, 30 March - Political Science

Wednesday, 1 April - Elective English; Hospitality Management

Saturday, 4 April - Art – Paper 5 (Crafts ‘A’)

Monday, 6 April – Geography The board exam results are currently anticipated to be published between April and May 2026.