Home >Education >News >ICSE board exams for class 10, 12 postponed, new dates to be announced later

ICSE board exams for class 10, 12 postponed, new dates to be announced later

A student wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, appears in her class 12th practical board examination at a school in Chennai on April 16, 2021. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
1 min read . 06:42 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, which conducts the ICSE tests, said that the new dates will be announced in the first week of June
  • CISCE will develop 'a fair and unbiased criterion' for students who decide not to appear for the offline ICSE Class 10 board exam 2021

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) on Friday postponed the board exams for classes 10 and 12 amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts the ICSE tests, said that the new dates will be announced in the first week of June.

In a statement, the board said, "The Covid situation will be closely monitored and the deferment of the ICSE and ISC 2021 examinations will be reviewed and a final decision on the conduct of the examinations will be taken by the first week of June 2021."

The ICSE or Class 10 exam was scheduled to begin on 4 May and end by 7 June, while ISC or Class 12 exam would begin on 8 April and would end on 18 June, 2021.

After the CBSE and most state boards have cancelled or postponed the Board exams, all eyes were now on the CISCE to announce a decision on the Board exams 2021.

