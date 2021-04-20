Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) on Tuesday cancelled class 10 board examinations, in the wake of the 'worsening COVID19 situation' in the country, reported news agency ANI.

ICSE class 10 board exam

"Given the present worsening situation of the Covid- 18 Pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to CANCEL the ICSE (Class X) 2021 Examination. The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest," the education council said.

ICSE Class XI Admissions

ICSE advised all CISCE affiliated schools to begin the admission process for XI. "In addition, schools should prepare a schedule to begin online classes for Class XI students at the earliest. The syllabus to be followed is the ISC 2023 syllabus.," it said.

ICSE Class 12 exams

The status of exams for class 12 remains the same as the previous order - Class 12 Exam (offline) will be conducted at a later date.









