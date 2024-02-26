ICSE Class 10 Board 2024 Exams: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE or ICSE) on Monday successfully conducted the Class 10 board examination for the academic year 2023–24 for History and Civics subject.
The ICSE board exams started on February 21, 2024, and will end on March 28, 2024.
Here’s a detailed analysis of the ICSE Board Class 10 History and Civics paper:
- The History and Civics exam was held offline on February 26, 2024, from 11:00 am to 1.00 pm.
- Total marks on the paper is 80 and the passing mark is 30 per cent of the total.
- The pattern of the History and Civics question paper was on the line of the class 10 model paper.
- The question paper was divided into 2 parts -- Part I and Part II.
- All questions of Part I were mandatory.
- From Part II - a total of five questions were to be done, two out of three questions from Section A and three out of five questions from Section B.
Students Feedback
- Everything was asked from the prescribed syllabus of Class 10 History and Civics.
- The History and Civics question paper difficulty level was easy to moderate.
- The question paper was balanced with factual and conceptual questions.
- The long-answer type question section was lengthy.
- Questions given in the History section were comparatively difficult.
- Questions given in the Civics section were simple and direct.
- Objective-type questions were easy.
ICSE Class 10 Board 2024 Exam Date Sheet:
The duration of the exams will be 2 hours and will begin at 11 am; however, exams on February 29 and March 1, 7, 13, 16, 20, and 28 will be of 3 hours and the timing of the exams will be from 9 am.
21 February: English language - English Paper 1
23 February: Literature in English - English Paper 2
26 February: History & Civics (H.C.G Paper 1)
28 February: Geography - H.C.G Paper 2
29 February: Art Paper 1 (Still life)
1 March: Second Language: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu.
Modern Foreign Languages: Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan.
4 March: Physics (Science Paper 1)
6 March: Economics (Group II Elective)
7 March: Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting)
11 March: Chemistry - Science Paper 2
13 March: Group II Elective
15 March: Mathematics
16 March: Art Paper 3 (Original composition)
18 March: Biology - Science Paper 3
20 March: Hindi
22 March: Environmental Science (Group II Elective)
27 March: Commercial Studies, French (Group II Elective)
28 March: Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)
