ICSE Class 10 Board 2024 Exams: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE or ICSE) on Monday successfully conducted the Class 10 board examination for the academic year 2023–24 for History and Civics subject. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ICSE board exams started on February 21, 2024, and will end on March 28, 2024.

Here’s a detailed analysis of the ICSE Board Class 10 History and Civics paper: - The History and Civics exam was held offline on February 26, 2024, from 11:00 am to 1.00 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Total marks on the paper is 80 and the passing mark is 30 per cent of the total.

- The pattern of the History and Civics question paper was on the line of the class 10 model paper.

- The question paper was divided into 2 parts -- Part I and Part II. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- All questions of Part I were mandatory.

- From Part II - a total of five questions were to be done, two out of three questions from Section A and three out of five questions from Section B.

Students Feedback - Everything was asked from the prescribed syllabus of Class 10 History and Civics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- The History and Civics question paper difficulty level was easy to moderate.

- The question paper was balanced with factual and conceptual questions.

- The long-answer type question section was lengthy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Questions given in the History section were comparatively difficult.

- Questions given in the Civics section were simple and direct.

- Objective-type questions were easy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICSE Class 10 Board 2024 Exam Date Sheet: The duration of the exams will be 2 hours and will begin at 11 am; however, exams on February 29 and March 1, 7, 13, 16, 20, and 28 will be of 3 hours and the timing of the exams will be from 9 am.

21 February: English language - English Paper 1

23 February: Literature in English - English Paper 2 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

26 February: History & Civics (H.C.G Paper 1)

28 February: Geography - H.C.G Paper 2

29 February: Art Paper 1 (Still life) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1 March: Second Language: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu.

Modern Foreign Languages: Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan.

4 March: Physics (Science Paper 1) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6 March: Economics (Group II Elective)

7 March: Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting)

11 March: Chemistry - Science Paper 2 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

13 March: Group II Elective

15 March: Mathematics

16 March: Art Paper 3 (Original composition) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

18 March: Biology - Science Paper 3

20 March: Hindi

22 March: Environmental Science (Group II Elective) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

27 March: Commercial Studies, French (Group II Elective)

28 March: Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!