The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce results for class 10 and 12 at 3 pm today. The CISCE had earlier cancelled the exams for both the classes this year in view of the second wave of COVID-19 across the country. The result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy decided by the board.

Board Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said that the results will be made available on the website of the Council and through SMS.

How to download ICSE Results 2021:

Students need to visit the websites results.cisce.org or cisce.org

There will be an option ‘Results 2021’ on the homepage of the websites and the students need to click on this.

The students need to enter their unique ID, index number, and security key and click for logging in.

The students can download the results copy and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

"The Tabulation Registers will be made available for Schools through the CAREERS Portal. The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password.

Dispute resolution mechanism

The board has put a dispute resolution mechanism will be in place for correction of calculation errors, if any.

"In the event a candidate has objections regarding computation of marks in the result, she or he may make a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof.

"Schools will be required to review all such applications, and only upon being satisfied with the contentions made therein, forward the same to the board along with your comments and remarks endorsing the contentions made and documents supporting the opinion regarding the computation of marks," Gerry Arathoon said.

The CISCE will review the request, the supporting documents and the principal's remarks and convey its decision to the School concerned in writing.

"In case the result will need to be altered, the CISCE will notify the Head of the School concerned. This dispute resolution mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors," he said.





