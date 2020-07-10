The Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) today announced the results for ICSE class 10 examinations and ISC class 12 examinations . The students can check the results of their board examinations on the official website of CISCE: cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Over 2 lakh students had appeared for the ICSE class 10 examinations. While more than 88,000 students had sat for ISC class 12 examinations.

The examinations were disrupted due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. The board had earlier decided to conduct the pending examinations between July 1 and July 15. However, citing the rise in COVID-19 cases, CISCE board later cancelled the pending examinations.

The pass percentage of the ICSE result 2020 recorded at 99.34%. The overall pass percentage of ISC result 2020 was 96.84%."CICSE board not to publish merit list for class 10, 12 exams this year in view of exceptional circumstances," board secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

The CISCE board introduced an alternate assessment scheme after the pending class 10 and class 12 board examinations were cancelled. The candidates will be assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted. The board will also consider the marks of the internal assessment as well as project work.

The internal assessment formula will be applicable for class 12 which is the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam. For class 10 which is Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), the project work will be taken into account.

CISCE said that the weightage was chosen so as to “ensure fairness to all the candidates" who appeared in the board examinations this year.

The assessment scheme announced by ICSE is different than that of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) where marks will be given on the basis of average of the score in three subjects. The internal assessment will only be accounted in the case of students who have appeared for only one exam conducted by the board or not appeared at all.

While CBSE will give students of class 12 an option to improve their scores later through pen and paper examination when the situation is conducive, ICSE will not give such option to its students.

