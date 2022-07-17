ICSE class 10 results declared: Four students share top rank with 99.8% marks

Of the total 2,31,063 students who appeared for the exam, 99.97% were declared pass. Girls outdid boys by a small margin as the pass percentage among girls was 99.98%, whereas for boys it was 99.97%
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday declared the results of class 10 students on the official website results.cisce.org.
It was revealed that four students – Hargun Kaur Matharu, Anika Gupta, Pushkar Tripathi and Kanishka Mittal – have scored 499 marks (99.8%) in their class class 10 ICSE exams.
Further, 34 students have bagged the second rank at 99.6%.
Of the total 2,31,063 students who appeared for the exam, 99.97% were declared pass. Girls outdid boys by a small margin as the pass percentage among girls was 99.98%, whereas for boys it was 99.97%.
The region-wise analysis shows that the West and South regions registered the highest pass percentage at 99.99% while the North region scored 99.98%. The East region's pass percentage is 99.96%.
For students who appeared from the foreign centres, the percentage was 99.50%.
How to check results:
Go to the official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations – cisce.org, results.cisce.org.
On the homepage, select the link that says, 'ICSE Results 2022 now available.'
A new page would open where you have to enter your login credentials like Unique ID and so on.
Your CISCE Class 10th ICSE Results 2022 is on your screen.
Download and keep a copy of it for future reference.
This time, the CISCE conducted two examinations in a single examination year i.e., the semester 1 examination held in November and December year 2021 and the semester 2 examination held in April/May year 2022 for the ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) levels.
Calculation of the final results took place by taking into consideration both the first and second semester marks.
“For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers," read a press release by CISCE.
The students who are not satisfied with their marks will have to write a complaint to their respective school heads.
Schools then will filter out valid complaints and send them to the CISCE board.
