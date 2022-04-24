The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to conduct the class 10 semester 2 exams from 25 April.

The students will appear for their English exam tomorrow, which will be held from 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Here are the exam day instructions:

Students are required to reach the exam centre and take their place by 10.45 am as the question papers will be distributed by 10.50 am.

They are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.

Students must sign their names in the space provided on the top sheet of the answer booklet. They should not scribble or write anything on the top sheet.

Students will also have to write UID (Unique Identification Number), index number and subject on the top-sheet of the standard answer booklet.

All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black or blue ballpoint pen only.

Students should write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges.

They should begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.

The use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines is not permitted.

Covid-19 guidelines

Students must maintain social distance from the main school gate to the examination hall.

They are required to enter or exit from the exam hall in a staggered manner in order to avoid crowding.

Students must use face masks/cover and carry their own hand sanitiser.

Students are required to bring their own writing stationery and avoid sharing the same with other candidates.

The exams will ensue even as students of classes 10 and 12 have demanded their cancellation in view of the surging Covid-19 cases.