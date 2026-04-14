ICSE Class 10th 2026 results likely to be out in last week of April. Here are the direct links to download marksheet

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will likely announce the Class 10th ICSE 2026 results shortly. Candidates who took the tests can verify their ICSE performance at the official CISCE portals: results.cisce.org and cisce.org. To obtain the ICSE 10th scorecard, students require their login data, including UID, index number, and the security code.
It is anticipated that CISCE will maintain its historical schedule by publishing the ICSE result 2026 for Grade 10 during the final week of April. Formal notification regarding the specific ICSE 10 release date 2026 has not yet been issued. This year, the CISCE Class 10 examinations were held between 17 February and 30 March 2026.
According to the latest information and past patterns, the ICSE results are expected in April 2026, with multiple reports predicting a release in the last week of April.
Official Portals to Check ICSE Result 2026: Students may view their Class 10 ICSE scores online via these websites: results.cisce.org and cisce.org
Steps to Download ICSE Marksheet with UID and Index Number: Candidates should have their Class 10 hall ticket available for login info. Follow these instructions to retrieve your ICSE 10th marksheet:
Candidates can verify scores using only the UID and Index Number issued by the board.
Alternative Methods to Check ICSE Result 2026: If the primary CISCE site is unreachable, students can receive marks via SMS. Message ICSE to: 09248082883. The result will be delivered as a text on the device.
Candidates unsatisfied with their scores can request a re-evaluation of answer scripts via the CISCE website before the specific cutoff date.
A payment of ₹1,000 per paper is required.
Those who fail one or two modules are eligible for compartmental testing, which usually takes place in July 2026. Official marksheets provided by CISCE will feature a digital QR-enabled seal, recognised by all Indian academic organisations for enrollment needs. Physical certificates will reach schools eventually, though electronic scorecards are valid for immediate use in any further educational applications.
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