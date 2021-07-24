The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) year 2021 examinations.

Class 10 and 12 students students can check their results by visiting the official CISCE website, www.cisce.org, or get their results via SMS. The schools can access the results by logging into the 'Careers' portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password. CISCE will issue the results and pass certificate to students via DigiLocker.

No merit list will be released this year for Classes 10 and 12 in view of the exceptional circumstances, the exam board said. The overall pass percentage for this year for ICSE results is 99.98 per cent and that for ISC results is 99.76 per cent

In Class 10 exams, both boys and girls achieved same pass percentage of 99.8 per cent. Meanwhile, in Class 12 exams, girls outdid boys by a margin of 0.2 per cent.

They further stated that the recheck of answer scripts is not applicable for the ICSE/ISC year 2021 examinations as the candidates have been awarded imputed marks.

Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said that this year that unlike previous years option of rechecking of answer scripts will not be available this year as the candidates have been awarded "imputed marks".

However, a dispute resolution mechanism has been introduced for students dissatisfied with their scores. The mechanism can be accessed through the school's head and the last date to apply for it is August 1, 2021.

The last date for dispute resolution of candidates has been set at August 1, 2021. Any requests thereof will not be entertained, said the Council.

"In the event a candidate has objections regarding computation of marks in the result, she or he may make a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof," Arathoon.

"Schools will be required to review all such applications, and only upon being satisfied with the contentions made therein, forward the same to the board along with your comments and remarks endorsing the contentions made and documents supporting the opinion regarding the computation of marks," he added.

How to check ICSE, ISC 2021 exam results:

Visit official CISCE website, www.cisce.org.

Select Course, enter Candidate UID, Index number and the Captcha.

Click on the Show Result button to get the results.

Click on the Print Result button to get the Print.

How to get ICSE, ISC 2021 exam results via SMS:

To get ICSE Class 10 results on your mobile, SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

To get ISC Class 12 results on your mobile, SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

