ICSE, ISC 2025 Exam date sheet: CISCE to release timetable for Class 10, 12 soon at cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will announce the ICSE and ISC 2025 exam date sheets soon. Students can access it on cisce.org and should check for updates to download the PDF once it is released.

Livemint
Published22 Nov 2024, 08:31 AM IST
CISCE will soon release date sheet for ICSE and ISC 2025 Class 10, 12 examination
CISCE will soon release date sheet for ICSE and ISC 2025 Class 10, 12 examination

ICSE, ISC 2025 Exam date sheet: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will soon release the exam timetable for Class 10th and 12th students.

The ICSE, ISC 2025 exam date sheet can be downloaded from the official website of CISCE, ie cisce.org, once they are released online. So far, no official date has been announced for the release of exam date sheet, but CISCE will release the exam dates in the coming weeks, according to NDTV.

Also Read | When will NTA release exam dates for NEET UG 2025, JEE Main, and CUET Check here

ICSE, ISC 2025 Exam date sheet: How to download date sheet?

After the Class 10 and 12 exam date sheets have been released on the official website, students can download the ICSE, ISC 2025 Exam date sheet pdf by following the below-mentioned steps.

-Go to the official website of CISCE board, ie cisce.org

-Check for an active link for ICSE 2025 exam date. Click on that link.

-Download the ICSE Date Sheet 2025 pdf.

-Take out a printout for future reference.

Also Read | NTA answers all frequently asked questions for JEE Mains 2025

ISC Date Sheet 2025

So far, there has been no official announcement of exam dates. According to Siksha.com, the CISCE Class 12th examination will likely begin on February 12th and end on March 22nd. Meanwhile, the tentative ICSE Date Sheet 2025 dates will begin on February 21st and end on March 17th.

Last year, the ICSE timetable 2024 was released on December 8, 2024. According to previous examination's timetable, ICSE the exams were held between February 21 and March 28, 2024 in pen and paper format.

Also Read | NTPC Green Energy IPO: Here are 10 key things to know from the RHP

Apart from releasing exam dates, other guidelines for students related to timings, reporting time, documents required, etc are also released in the pdf.

Students are advised to carefully go through the ICSE exam dates and read the guidelines and instructions to avoid last minute hastles. They can also visit the official website to get familiar with the marking scheme of the exams, difficulty level and types of questions asked in the exams.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 08:31 AM IST
Business NewsEducationNewsICSE, ISC 2025 Exam date sheet: CISCE to release timetable for Class 10, 12 soon at cisce.org

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.60
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.6 (-3.63%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.25
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.75
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.4 (-1.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    237.40
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -26.35 (-9.99%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    294.45
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -32.65 (-9.98%)

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    ACC share price

    2,025.80
    03:54 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -159.25 (-7.29%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    492.75
    03:43 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    32.8 (7.13%)

    NLC India share price

    253.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    16.1 (6.79%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    159.80
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    9.3 (6.18%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,588.00
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    317.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.000.00
      Chennai
      77,651.000.00
      Delhi
      77,803.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Education

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.