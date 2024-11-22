The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will announce the ICSE and ISC 2025 exam date sheets soon. Students can access it on cisce.org and should check for updates to download the PDF once it is released.

ICSE, ISC 2025 Exam date sheet: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will soon release the exam timetable for Class 10th and 12th students.

The ICSE, ISC 2025 exam date sheet can be downloaded from the official website of CISCE, ie cisce.org, once they are released online. So far, no official date has been announced for the release of exam date sheet, but CISCE will release the exam dates in the coming weeks, according to NDTV.

ICSE, ISC 2025 Exam date sheet: How to download date sheet? After the Class 10 and 12 exam date sheets have been released on the official website, students can download the ICSE, ISC 2025 Exam date sheet pdf by following the below-mentioned steps.

-Go to the official website of CISCE board, ie cisce.org

-Check for an active link for ICSE 2025 exam date. Click on that link.

-Download the ICSE Date Sheet 2025 pdf.

-Take out a printout for future reference.

ISC Date Sheet 2025 So far, there has been no official announcement of exam dates. According to Siksha.com, the CISCE Class 12th examination will likely begin on February 12th and end on March 22nd. Meanwhile, the tentative ICSE Date Sheet 2025 dates will begin on February 21st and end on March 17th.

Last year, the ICSE timetable 2024 was released on December 8, 2024. According to previous examination's timetable, ICSE the exams were held between February 21 and March 28, 2024 in pen and paper format.

Apart from releasing exam dates, other guidelines for students related to timings, reporting time, documents required, etc are also released in the pdf.