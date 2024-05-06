ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 OUT! Here's how to check CISCE scores
ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: The CISCE has declared the 2024 results for ICSE ISC Class 10th and 12th on May 6. Check step-by-step guide to download scorecard here.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the results for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations on May 6, 2024. Students who participated in the board examinations across various centers nationwide can now access their scores on CISCE's official website at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.