ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 OUT! Here's how to check CISCE scores

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the results for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations on May 6, 2024. Students who participated in the board examinations across various centers nationwide can now access their scores on CISCE's official website at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

How to check ICSE results online

To view their results online, candidates need their unique ID, index number, and the captcha code shown on the login page. Additionally, the ICSE and ISC results are available on Digilocker, providing a secure digital platform for accessing official records.

This year, the examinations witnessed substantial participation with 243,617 candidates appearing for the ICSE and 99,901 for the ISC exams. Remarkably, 242,328 students passed the ICSE exams, while 98,088 cleared the ISC, bringing the overall pass percentages to 99.47% for ICSE and 98.19% for ISC, respectively.

The performance by gender also highlighted impressive results, with girls achieving a pass percentage of 99.65% and boys 99.31% in ICSE. In ISC, girls had a pass percentage of 98.92%, compared to 97.53% for boys.

To check the results, students should:

Visit cisce.org.

2. Click on the 'ICSE, ISC Result 2024' link on the homepage.

3. Enter the necessary login details and submit.

4. The results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Students are advised to download and print a copy of their results for future reference.

The 2024 ICSE exams commenced on February 21 and concluded on March 28, while the ISC exams wrapped up on April 4, with two papers rescheduled. For further details, candidates are encouraged to visit the CISCE's official website.

