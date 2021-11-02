The first-term board exams for class 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had announced last month.

As the Semester 1 Examination is in the MCQ format, the candidates will be provided with Question Paper – Cum – Answer Booklets to attempt their paper.

The candidates will be required to write on these booklets only and submit the same to the Invigilators at the end of the examination. Sheets for doing rough work sheets for doing rough work have been provided in the question paper – cum – answer booklet for those subjects where calculations, diagrams etc. are required, for example, Mathematics, Physics, Accounts etc.

No additional or separate sheets of paper will be provided for rough work. An extract of the Top - Sheet of the QUESTION PAPER-CUM-ANSWER BOOKLET with the ‘Instructions to the candidates’ is given below:

Candidates must write their Unique ID and Index Number in the space given.

2. Answers to the questions are to be given in the space provided.

For example: What is the capital of India? (a) Mumbai (b) Kolkata (c) New Delhi (d) Chennai Answer: (c) .

3. The selected choice of the answer must be clearly written in the space provided. Overwriting of the answer must be avoided.

4. Only one option indicating the selected answer should be written in the space given. More than one option, if written, will not be considered for evaluation.

5. Rough work, if any, must be done in the sheets provided in this booklet for Rough Work. No separate sheet should be used for rough work.

6. Candidates seeking, receiving and / or giving assistance during the examination will be disqualified. (Refer to details given on pages 9 - 11 of the document - ICSE Year 2022 Regulations & Syllabuses).

7. This Question Paper – cum – Answer Booklet should not be taken outside the Examination Hall / Room.

8. If candidates complete their paper before the completion of the writing duration time, they must remain seated in the Hall / Room till the end of the examination.

9. After completion of the Examination, this Question Paper – cum – Answer Booklet must be handed over by the candidate to the Invigilator.

10. Candidates are advised not to leave their Question Paper – cum – Answer Booklet unattended at any time. 11. The Supervising Examiner will give you permission to leave the Hall / Room only after all the Question Paper – cum – Answer Booklets have been collected from all the candidates present in the Examination Hall / room.

