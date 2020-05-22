ICSE, ISC exam dates announced

NEW DELHI : The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board today announced that all pending exams of class 10 ICSE exams and class 12 ISC exams will be held from July 1 to 14. The exams were postponed earlier due to coronavirus threats.

The board said it is mandatory for candidates to carry sanitiser but wearing gloves is optional.

"While the exams for class 12 students will be held from July 2 to 12, class 10 students will appear for exams from July 1 to 14. It will be mandatory for candidates to carry their sanitiser bottles and wear masks while gloves will be optional," said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE.

CISCE schools have also been asked to ensure candidates' entry and exit in a staggered manner to ensure social distancing norms are followed at examination centres.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also announced the date sheet for the pending class 10 and 12 board exams, which will now be held from July 1-15 with strict distancing norms in place.

