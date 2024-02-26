The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has rescheduled the Class 12 Chemistry examination. Originally, the exam was scheduled to take place on February 26. However, it will now be conducted on March 21, as per the latest announcement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ISC or the Class 12 exams started on 12 February and will take place till 2 April. As per the official notification, the results of ICSE, ISC exams will be declared in May 2024.

The exam duration is three hours which begins at 2 pm, however, exams on 17 February, 5, 14, 19, and 28 March are held at 9 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Students should take a seat in the exam hall five minutes before the exam begins. Those who arrive late for the exam are required to provide a valid justification. The board stated that under no circumstances will students who arrive more than thirty minutes late be permitted to write their papers.

Last year, the date sheet was announced on 1 December while the ICSE Class 10 exams were held from 27 February-29 March while the ISC Class 12 were conducted from 13 February-31 March.

“ICSE has been framed and designed as an Examination in general education through the medium of English. The ICSE exams ensures a general education without any diversification of studies as all candidates are required to enter for six subjects, English (Compulsory) and be assessed by the school in Socially Useful Productive Work and Community Service (Compulsory)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Take a look at remaining ICSE Class 12 exams schedule,

28 February: Business Studies

1 March: Indian Languages/Modern Foreign Languages/Classical languages {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4 March: Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)

5 March: Art Paper 2 (Drawing or Painting from Nature)

7 March: History {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

11 March: Accounts

13 March: Political Science

14 March: Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting from a Living Person) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

15 March: Biology - Paper 1 (Theory)

16 March: Legal Studies

18 March: Computer Science - Paper 1 (Theory) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

19 March: Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)- 9 am; Indian Music - Hindustan - Paper 1 (Theory), Indian Music Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory) - 2 pm

20 March: Sociology

22 March: Physical Education {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

23 March: Elective English/Hospitality Management

27 March: Psychology

28 March: Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1 April: Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)

3 April: Environmental Science - Paper 1 (Theory)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!