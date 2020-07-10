The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) will announce class 10 and 12 board results today at 3 PM. The CICSE board results will be made available through the board website and SMS facility. For schools, ICSE or ISC 2020 examination results will be available through CAREERS portal of the council. Students would also be able to check their results through SMS.

ICSE or ISC 2020 Results - SMS

For results through SMS, candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

ICSE or ISC 2020 CAREERS Portal

"Individual candidates can access the results by logging into the Council's website www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org."

ICSE or ISC 2020 Results - Schools

The results of the ICSE and ISC 2020 Examinations will be declared through the CAREERS Portal of the Council. The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password.

In March, the Council for ICSE and ISC had postponed all exams scheduled between March 19 and 31 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. In June, the Council told the Supreme Court that was ready to cancel the exams and students will be graded on internal assessments.

