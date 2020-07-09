The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination ( CISCE ) will declare the class 10, 12 board exam results on Friday at 3 pm. Students of class 10 and 12 will be able to check their ICSE , ISC board exam result online at cisce.org, and results.cisce.org. For schools, ICSE or ISC 2020 examination results will be available through CAREERS portal of the council. Students would also be able to check their results through SMS.

Here are steps to check ICSE/ISC results tomorrow

1) You need to go to the official results website of CISCE or cisce.org

2) For accessing the ICSE/ISC 2020 examination results, a candidate must select ICSE or ISC, as applicable, from the course option

3) For accessing the ICSE or ISC 2020 examination results, the candidate needs to enter his or her unique id, index no and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen

4) Click show results and results will be displayed

The board earlier announced the assessment scheme for pending class 10 and 12 exams which have been cancelled in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the scheme, candidates will be assessed based on three parameters — best of three marks, percentage subject project work, and subject project. Students will get an average of the best three percentage marks obtained from among the subjects for which board exams have been conducted.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the CISCE Board earlier announced a reduction of up to 25% in syllabus for classes 10 and 12 board exams in 2021. The schools across the country have been shut since the last week of March due to COVID-19 lockdown.

"...Schools across the country have been shut for the past three months due to the lockdown. While a number of CISCE-affiliated schools have tried to adapt to this changed scenario and have tried to keep alive the teaching learning process through online classes, there has been a significant shortening of the academic year and loss of the instructional hours," CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier said it will declare results of class 10 and class 12 by July 15.

