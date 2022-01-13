ICSE, ISC results 2021: How to check and download Semester 1 result

1 min read.Updated: 13 Jan 2022, 10:14 AM ISTLivemint
CISCE will issue computer-generated mark sheets to candidates who have appeared for the examination and the mark sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(CISCE) which has concluded the Term I examination for Class 10, 12 last month is expected to release the results of class 10 and Class.12 board exams soon. However, CISCE has not announced any date for the release of results.
The board will issue computer-generated mark sheets to candidates who have appeared for the examination and the mark sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject/paper taken by them for the Semester 1 exam.
Meanwhile, ICSE semester 2 Board Exams 2022 will be conducted in March or April 2022. The exams will most probably be conducted in a subjective format.
As of now, ISCE semester 2 2022 exact exam dates are not out. But they are expected to be out by February. Students should stay in touch with the official website to stay updated with the exam dates.
If the pandemic situation remains normal then offline exams will be preferred. But, in case of situations that are not favorable then, CISCE can opt for the MCQ-based online exam as per the suitability.
CISCE has already reduced the syllabus of various subjects for class 10th exams. Students can follow the official website to check the updated syllabus to start preparation.
