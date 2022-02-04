ICSE, ISC results for semester 1, 2021 will be released on February 7 at 10 am by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE. Candidates can check the results on CISCE's official website cisce.org.

The results will be available on Careers portal of the Council on the official website and it will be sent to students through SMS. For checking the results on the Council's Careers portal, schools can log in using the Principal’s Login ID and password.

Here's how to check the results:

Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

Click on Careers portal available on the home page.

Click on the tile ‘Semester 1 examination system’.

Press ICSE result 2021 or ISC result 2021 link

Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view the result

Candidates can apply for rechecking of their result directly through the Council’s website. For rechecking, ₹ 1000/- will have to be paid per paper

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.