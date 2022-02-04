ICSE, ISC Semester 1 results on 7 Feb: Here's how to check1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2022, 02:55 PM IST
ICSE, ISC results for semester 1, 2021 will be released on February 7 at 10 am by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE. Candidates can check the results on CISCE's official website cisce.org.
The results will be available on Careers portal of the Council on the official website and it will be sent to students through SMS. For checking the results on the Council's Careers portal, schools can log in using the Principal’s Login ID and password.
