ICSE, ISC Semester 1 results on 7 Feb: Here's how to check

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 results on 7 Feb: Here's how to check1 min read . 02:55 PM IST
- Candidates can check the results on CISCE's official website cisce.org.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
ICSE, ISC results for semester 1, 2021 will be released on February 7 at 10 am by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE. Candidates can check the results on CISCE's official website cisce.org.
ICSE, ISC results for semester 1, 2021 will be released on February 7 at 10 am by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE. Candidates can check the results on CISCE's official website cisce.org.
The results will be available on Careers portal of the Council on the official website and it will be sent to students through SMS. For checking the results on the Council's Careers portal, schools can log in using the Principal’s Login ID and password.
The results will be available on Careers portal of the Council on the official website and it will be sent to students through SMS. For checking the results on the Council's Careers portal, schools can log in using the Principal’s Login ID and password.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!