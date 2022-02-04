Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  ICSE, ISC Semester 1 results on 7 Feb: Here's how to check

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 results on 7 Feb: Here's how to check

The results will be available on Careers portal of the Council on the official website
1 min read . 02:55 PM IST Livemint

  • Candidates can check the results on CISCE's official website cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC results for semester 1, 2021 will be released on February 7 at 10 am by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE. Candidates can check the results on  CISCE's official website cisce.org.

The results will be available on Careers portal of the Council on the official website and it will be sent to students through SMS. For checking the results on the Council's Careers portal, schools can log in using the Principal’s Login ID and password.

Here's how to check the results:

  • Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.
  • Click on Careers portal available on the home page.
  • Click on the tile ‘Semester 1 examination system’.
  • Press ICSE result 2021 or ISC result 2021 link 
  • Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view the result
  • Candidates can apply for rechecking of their result directly through the Council’s website. For rechecking, 1000/- will have to be paid per paper

