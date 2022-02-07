The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the first-term board examination results today for Class 10 and 12. The results can be accessed by logging into the CAREERS portal of the council, on the website of the council, as well as through SMS. Students can check their results on- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

How schools can download the results:

Schools can download the results by login to the careers portal using principals login credentials

Click on the "Semester 1 Examination System".

Select ICSE or ISC on the Menu Bar.

From the ICSE/ISC Menu click on the "Reports".

Links for downloading the ICSE Semester 1 Tabulation Register/ ISC Semester 1 Tabulation Register and ICSE Semester 1 Online Transcript / ISC Semester 1 Online Transcript will be available.

Schools can download and print the document

How to obtain the ICSE, ISC Term 1 results through SMS:

Candidates can get their results through an SMS by typing the seven-digit unique ID number and sending it to 09248082883. For ICSE results tupe “ICSE"(Space) seven-digit unique ID and for ISC results type"ISC"(Space) seven-digit unique id.

The candidate will receive the result having marks in all the subjects on the registered mobile number.

The Board will issue computer-generated mark sheets to all the candidates who have appeared for the examination. The mark sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject/paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination. While the ICSE exams were held between November 29 and December 16 last year, the ISC exams were conducted between November 22 and December 20.

Also the CBSE had bifurcated the session into two terms and conducted the first semester exams in offline mode. It is yet to announce the results.

