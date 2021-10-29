Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has issued important instructions for candidates for ICSE, ISC Term I Exam 2021will conduct the term 1 exams in November-December. All the detailed guidelines are available on cisce.org

Each candidate registered and confirmed to appear for the ICSE Year 2022 Examination must appear for: Semester 1 Examination to be held in November/December 2021 and Semester 2 Examination to be held in March/April 2022. It is mandatory for a candidate to appear for both of these examinations to qualify for grant of certification for the ICSE Year 2022 Examination. 2. The candidates will have to offer the same subjects for both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The candidates should collect their Admission Cards ahead of these Examinations from the Heads of their respective Schools. Candidates must be seated in the Examination Hall / Room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject. If an Examination Paper for which the candidate is not entered is handed to him/her, he/she must immediately bring this to the attention of the Supervising Examiner. Candidate must read carefully all general directions that may be given at the head of a paper, e.g., directions regarding number of questions that should be attempted, etc. Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the Question Paper – Cum – Answer Booklet. On the top – sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet, candidates must put their signatures in the space provided for the purpose. Candidates must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the Question Paper-Cum-Answer Booklet in the space provided. All entries on the Question Paper-Cum-Answer Booklet must be made with Black/Blue ink pen ONLY. Candidates are advised not to write or scribble anywhere else of the top-sheet of the Question Papercum-Answer Booklet. 12 In addition to the time indicated in the timetable for writing the paper, candidates will be given 10 minutes time for reading the questions. Candidates are advised to read the questions carefully before they make the choice of answer from the given multiple options. 13. Candidates must plan their work in order to use their time wisely. A candidate who arrives late at the centre will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late. Absolute punctuality is essential. Candidates are not allowed to leave the Examination Room before the conclusion of the paper The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject / paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination. The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded/ Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination.