ICSI CS 2024 June admit card out at icsi.edu. Steps to download the hall ticket
ICSI CS 2024 June Admit Card: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the e-admit cards for CS Executive and Professional June 2024 for both old and new syllabus. Candidates who have registered for the CS June examination 2024, set to be conducted from June 2 to June 10, 2024 can download their e-admit cards from the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. The admit cards can also be downloaded from the website link icsi.indiaeducation.net.