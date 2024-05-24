Active Stocks
ICSI CS 2024 June admit card out at icsi.edu. Steps to download the hall ticket

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

ICSI CS 2024 June Admit Card: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the e-admit cards for CS Executive and Professional June 2024 for both old and new syllabus. Candidates can download their e-admit cards from the official website of the ICSI at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS 2024 June Admit Card: Candidates need to login the ICSI official website using their 17-digit Registration Number

ICSI CS 2024 June Admit Card: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the e-admit cards for CS Executive and Professional June 2024 for both old and new syllabus. Candidates who have registered for the CS June examination 2024, set to be conducted from June 2 to June 10, 2024 can download their e-admit cards from the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. The admit cards can also be downloaded from the website link icsi.indiaeducation.net.

"The E-Admit Cards of eligible Students for appearing in June, 2024 Session of CS Executive and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations scheduled to be held during 2nd June, 2024 to 10th June, 2024 have been uploaded on the website of the Institute at www.icsi.edu and also available at the URL https://icsi.indiaeducation.net/," the notification read.

Also Read | NEET UG 2024 answer key expected this week at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/

To download the ICSI CS 2024 June admit card, candidates need to login the ICSI official website using their 17-digit Registration Number. Candidates are advised to download and print the hall-ticket well in advance before the scheduled examination.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10 marks verification: Registration closes at 11.59 pm today

According to the official notification, the ICSI CS exam will conducted from June 2 to June 10. The ICSI has reserved some dates (from June 11 to June 14, 2024) for unforeseen circumstances. The exam will be held in single shift from 9 am to 12.15 pm on the scheduled dates.

ICSI CS June 2024 admit card: How to download

  • Go to the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu
  • Click on the “ICSI CS 2024 June e-admit card (old and new syllabus)" link available on the homepage 
  • A new window will open; enter your 17-digit Registration Number
  • Click on ‘Get Admit Card’
  • ICSI CS 2024 June Admit Card will be displayed
  • Download the admit card
  • Take a printout of the same for future reference.

According to the notification, candidates are advised to carefully verify all the details like name, photograph, signature, registration number, stage of examination, examination centre, optional subject, medium and module or group of examination, dates and time of examination, and other details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can contact at the email id- enroll@icsi.edu

Also Read | TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: Tripura Board results OUT at tbresults.tripura.gov.in — six steps to check scores

Students are also advised to read the instructions for examinees attached to the e-admit card carefully before appearing in the ICSI CS 2024 June exam.

 

Published: 24 May 2024, 06:56 PM IST
