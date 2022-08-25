ICSI CS Professional, Executive results today; Here's how to check1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 09:02 AM IST
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS Professional and Executive courses on Thursday, August 25. The CS Professional result is likely to be announced at 11 am today and Executive results will be out at 2 pm. The results can be checked at ICSI's official website: icsi.edu.