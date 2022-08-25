OPEN APP
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS Professional and Executive courses on Thursday, August 25. The CS Professional result is likely to be announced at 11 am today and Executive results will be out at 2 pm. The results can be checked at ICSI's official website: icsi.edu.

Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the Executive programme will be uploaded on the official website. However, the Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon.

In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her details, the ICSI said.

ICSI CS Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Students' tab

Step 3: Further, click on the examination tab

Step 4: Select the result link

Step 5: Enter your login credentials and submit

Step 6: Your result will be released on the screen

The ICSI will conduct the next exam for Professional and Executive courses from December 21, 2022, to December 30, 2022.

Candidates can apply for these exams August 26 onwards.

