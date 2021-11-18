Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICSI CSEET 2021 Results tomorrow: Check time and other details

The exams were conducted on November 13 and 14.
  • The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website, a statement said.

CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) results will be released by Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on November 19 at 4 pm. Tomorrow, the results would be published at icsi.edu. The marksheets would made available on the same day.   

The exams were conducted on November 13 and 14. 

The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website, a statement said. 

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records, the statement also said.

No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates, it added. 

 

