Ideas pouring in from students to grab ₹25L+ prizes2 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 05:55 PM IST
Vivo Ignite, Science & Innovation Awards is open for entries till December, 2022
Vivo Ignite, Science & Innovation Awards is open for entries till December, 2022
Vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, has launched vivo Ignite, Science & Innovation Awards with Hindustan Times as it’s knowledge partner. It is a three-stage programme that started in September 2022 and will continue till February 2023. Aimed towards students of grades 8 to 12 across the country, this initiative is open for registrations till 12th December. Click here to register. Upon successful registration, all students who will submit their ideas will be given digital participation certificates. At the end of the programme, the top 10 (5 concept and 5 prototype) winners will also receive INR 25L+ worth prizes.