Ideas pouring in from students to grab 25L+ prizes

In today’s tech-driven world, students are exposed to many aspects of STEM learning, thanks to their tech-focussed curriculum and various other after-school activities they are involved in. The immersive learning experience that STEM-based activities offer them fuel for their academic and professional dreams, opening the doors to an array of New-age career options. But more importantly, they sharpen youngsters’ crucial life skills such as problem solving, critical thinking and logical reasoning, arming them with the capacity to come up with logical and innovative, science-backed solutions to social issues at large. Thus, at the core of this initiative is vivo’s intention to recognize young India and provide a platform that will enable them to showcase innovative solutions to burning social issues.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}