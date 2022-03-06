IGNOU extends registration date for January cycle: Check dates and how to apply

IGNOU extends registration date for January cycle: Check dates and how to apply1 min read . 06:59 PM IST
- IGNOU registration update: The facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only.
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration date for January 2022 admissions cycle. According to the revised date, the last date for submission of application without late fee is 15 March 2022.
The facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications will be rejected.
Candidates interested in applying for ODL programmes can do so by visiting the official website of IGNOU ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For online programmes, students must visit the wesbite https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in
How to apply for IGNOU admission
Step-1: Visit the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
Step-2: Click on the 'application process' link
Step-3: Enter credentials and log-in
Step-4: Fill the application form, and upload documents. It is necessary to scan documents from your originals. Once you have uploaded the document, click the next button you will get the Form preview option. Save/Print your form for future reference.
Step-5: Pay the application fees, and click on submit. Fee can be paid via credit card (Master/Visa), debit card (Master/Visa/Rupay), net banking and UPI.
Step-6: Download the application form, take a print out for further reference.
If a student applies for cancellation of admission and refund of fee, the refund request will be considered as per the University policy as under:
- Before the last date for submission of admission form-the fee paid will be refunded after deduction of Rs.200/-
- Within 15 days from the last date for submission of admission form-the fee paid will be refunded after deduction of Rs.500/-
- Within 30 days from the last date for submission of admission form-the fee paid will be refunded after deduction of Rs.1,000/-.
- After 30 days from the closure of the last date-No refund will be allowed.
