The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday said it has extended the last date to apply for fresh admission for the January 2024 academic year for another 10 days. Now, the new last date to apply for fresh admission for the January 2024 academic session is March 20, 2024. Interested candidates can apply at the official website: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Originally, the last date to apply for fresh admission for the January 2024 academic year was supposed to close on January 29, but IGNOU extended it till February 15. However, due to persistent requests from interested candidates, the open university further extended the last date to complete the registration process till March 10.

Now, the IGNOU has again extended the last date for registration for fresh admission till March 20 for students who want to learn programs offered in online distance learning and online mode.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), IGNOU wrote: “The last date for “Fresh Admission" for all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the January 2024 session has been extended till 20th March 2024."