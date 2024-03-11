IGNOU Jan 2024 admissions: Last date for registration extended till March 20, direct link
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to apply for fresh admission for the January 2024 academic year for another 10 days. Now, the new last date to apply for fresh admission for the January 2024 academic session is March 20, 2024
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday said it has extended the last date to apply for fresh admission for the January 2024 academic year for another 10 days. Now, the new last date to apply for fresh admission for the January 2024 academic session is March 20, 2024. Interested candidates can apply at the official website: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
IGNOU also extended the last date for the “re-registration" for all programs offered in ODL/online mode for the January 2024 session till March 20, 2024 with a late fee of ₹200.
Also Read | Supreme Court rejects SBI's plea on Electoral Bonds: 5 key highlights
Direct link to apply online
IGNOU January 2024 Admissions: Essential documents required before registering online
- Scanned photograph (less than 100 KB)
- Scanned signature (less than 100 KB)
- Scanned copy of educational qualification (less than 200 KB)
- Scanned copy of experience certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
- Scanned copy of category certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)
IGNOU January 2024 Admissions: How to do for fresh registration
- Visit the official website of IGNOU: ignou.ac.in
- Click on ‘Register Online’ followed by Fresh Admission (Distance/Online)
- Click on the ‘New Registrations’ tab
- Provide the required registration details
- Set a ‘Username’ and ‘Password’
- Fill in the required information and submit
- You will get login details at your registered email ID and phone number
- Login using the details in your email ID
- Fill in all the details required
- Select your desired programme to be studied
- Submit the IGNOU registration form
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!