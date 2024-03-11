The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to apply for fresh admission for the January 2024 academic year for another 10 days. Now, the new last date to apply for fresh admission for the January 2024 academic session is March 20, 2024

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday said it has extended the last date to apply for fresh admission for the January 2024 academic year for another 10 days. Now, the new last date to apply for fresh admission for the January 2024 academic session is March 20, 2024. Interested candidates can apply at the official website: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Originally, the last date to apply for fresh admission for the January 2024 academic year was supposed to close on January 29, but IGNOU extended it till February 15. However, due to persistent requests from interested candidates, the open university further extended the last date to complete the registration process till March 10.

Also Read | Sebi may review rule for funds targeting overheated small caps Now, the IGNOU has again extended the last date for registration for fresh admission till March 20 for students who want to learn programs offered in online distance learning and online mode. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), IGNOU wrote: “The last date for “Fresh Admission" for all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the January 2024 session has been extended till 20th March 2024."

IGNOU also extended the last date for the “re-registration" for all programs offered in ODL/online mode for the January 2024 session till March 20, 2024 with a late fee of ₹200.

Direct link to apply online IGNOU January 2024 Admissions: Essential documents required before registering online Scanned photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned signature (less than 100 KB)

Scanned copy of educational qualification (less than 200 KB)

Scanned copy of experience certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

Scanned copy of category certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB) IGNOU January 2024 Admissions: How to do for fresh registration Visit the official website of IGNOU: ignou.ac.in

Click on ‘Register Online’ followed by Fresh Admission (Distance/Online)

Click on the ‘New Registrations’ tab

Provide the required registration details

Set a ‘Username’ and ‘Password’

Fill in the required information and submit

You will get login details at your registered email ID and phone number

Login using the details in your email ID

Fill in all the details required

Select your desired programme to be studied

Submit the IGNOU registration form

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!