Home / Education / News /  IGNOU July 2022 Session: Last date to apply today, Check how to register

1 min read . 09:21 AM ISTLivemint
IGNOU has extended the date for registration in July 2022 session till October 20 this year. 

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the date for registration in July 2022 session till October 20 this year. Hence, today is the last date to apply for IGNOU July 2022 session. Students who want to take admission in this session can do so by visiting its official website---ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in. 

Earlier, the last date of IGNOU registration for July 2022 session was October 10. However, the admissions are not open for certificate and semester-based programs. Students can only apply for ODL, online, and distance learning programs. 

For the July 2022 session, the admission process began on May 30. Candidates who wish to take admission in this session are required to enter their personal details, academic details, and contact details in the application form. 

IGNOU July 2022 session: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website---ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU has also provided a set of instructions to fill the application form online on its website. Students are advised to read all the instructions before starting the process and to avoid any error.  

