IGNOU July 2022 Session: Last date to apply today, Check how to register

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the date for registration in July 2022 session till October 20 this year. Hence, today is the last date to apply for IGNOU July 2022 session. Students who want to take admission in this session can do so by visiting its official website---ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in.

