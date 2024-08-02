The IGNOU has extended the last date for fresh admissions and re-registration for the July 2024 session. According to the notification, the last date to submit the form is August 14, 2024. This extension applies to all programmes offered in both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes

Interested students seeking fresh admissions can visit the ODL portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and the online portal at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. for the registration process, while students seeking re-registration, are supposed to visit ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), IGNOU posted," " The extension of last date for July 2024 Fresh Admission & July 2024 Re-registration till August 14, 2024, in respect of all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode."

This move aims to accommodate a larger number of students aiming to pursue higher education through IGNOU’s flexible learning options.

For fresh admissions, students interested in enrolling in undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes can apply through the designated ODL and online portals. For re-registration, the existing students who need to re-register for the next semester or academic year can do so through the re-registration portal. This process is crucial for continuing their studies without interruption.

IGNOU July 2024: Step-by-step guide to register for July 2024 admission Go to the official website of IGNOU, i.e., ignou.ac.in.

Click on the link Last Date for Fresh Admission in ODL/Online mode for the July 2024 session is extended till 14th August 2024’ available on the homepage

A new page open; now click on study mode: Admission Link for ODL Programmes/Admission Link for Online Programmes (Indian Students)

Register yourself and fill out the application form.

Upload the required scanned copies of photo, signature, Educational Qualification, Experience Certificate and Category Certificate (if applicable)

Pay the application fee and click on submit (payment can be made through credit card, debit card). Candidates must note that the Registration fee is non-refundable.

IGNOU has also set up helplines and support centers to assist students with the admission and re-registration processes. For any queries, students can contact the university’s support team through the contact information provided on the respective portals.