IGNOU July 2024 Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the re-registration window for admission to the July 2024 Session at the official website onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. As per the IGNOU notification, aspiring Indian and international candidates can apply for admission at the official website until June 30, 2024.

The open university has advised aspiring candidates to choose their courses carefully, particularly wherever options are given and has urged the students to go through the Programme Guide for details of the courses offered.

Aspiring candidates need to provide their mobile number and e-mail ID to complete the registration process and to get confirmation and other important updates regarding admission.

"If you have already registered on the portal, you may use your Username and Password to log in. In case you face difficulty in registering on the portal (not getting OTP/ forgot Username/Password or any other difficulty), please approach your Regional Centre for re-setting of your account/updating email ID or mobile number," the official notification read.

IGNOU July 2024 Session: step-by-step guide for re-registration to July 2024 Session

Go to the official website: onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

First, check the button to agree to the conditions. Then, click on the re-registration button

Click on new registration/ if you are already registered (enter your credentials like enrolment number, password and Captcha)

Fill out the application form and save

Click the submit button

Make the fee payment

Download and save the application form

Print the application form for future reference.

“In case the online payment made by you does not get updated, please do not make the second payment immediately. Please wait for a day, check the payment status and then decide," the IGNOU said.

