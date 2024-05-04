IGNOU July 2024 session re-registration begins at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. A quick guide to apply, other details
IGNOU July 2024 Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the re-registration window for admission to the July 2024 Session at the official website onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. As per the IGNOU notification, aspiring Indian and international candidates can apply for admission at the official website until June 30, 2024.