IICA and IIM, Jammu sign MoU to synergize academic, research programmes

IICA and IIM, Jammu sign MoU to synergize academic, research programmes1 min read . 06:06 PM IST
- The two institutions have their own strengths that can be synergized to create win-win academic, research and executive education programmes
NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday to collaborate on offering long-term joint courses and award degrees, diplomas and certificates on contemporary issues at the intersection of business management and corporate affairs.
NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday to collaborate on offering long-term joint courses and award degrees, diplomas and certificates on contemporary issues at the intersection of business management and corporate affairs.
“The two institutions have their own strengths that can be synergized to create win-win academic, research and executive education programmes,“ said Praveen Kumar, DG and CEO, IICA.
“The two institutions have their own strengths that can be synergized to create win-win academic, research and executive education programmes,“ said Praveen Kumar, DG and CEO, IICA.
The MoU also provides for IIM Jammu recognising IICA as a research centre for the purpose of conducting doctoral degree (PhD) and post-doctoral fellowship.
Joint seminars, conferences and workshops are proposed to be carried out in areas of mutual interest. Centres of excellence on contemporary business management and corporate affairs issues will also be established.
The MoU also provides for exchange of faculty to the mutual benefit of both institutions and exchange academic material and publications of the centres.